Delhi

Delhi Police embraces contactless method

Installs sanitisation machine, thermal cameras, video intercom device and UV disinfection box

With the number of COVID-19 cases among its personnel rising, Delhi Police has adopted contactless method to protect its force from the virus by installing sensor-based sanitisation machine, thermal cameras, video-intercom device and UV disinfection box in police stations across the south district on Sunday.

Explaining the preventive measures, DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said any visitor who comes to the police station sanitises his hand using contactless sensor-based sanitisation machine, undergoes thermal screening by Artificial Intelligence-enabled camera, communicates with staff of police station through video intercom and thereafter, leaves the necessary documents in the UV disinfectant box.

Whenever an individual places his hand below the sanitisation device, the sensor detects it and ejects a splash of alcohol-based sanitiser in sufficient quantity, he said.

During thermal checking, the camera reads the temperature of a person standing at a distance of two feet and displays the reading on the screen, he added.

“The Artificial Intelligence feature generates voice alert through inbuilt speaker in case of any abnormal temperature. It can also detect whether a person entering the building is wearing a mask or not,” Mr. Thakur explained.

The video intercom equipment, used for distance communication on the premises of police stations, has a two piece device with camera, microphone and speakers. It enables two way audio-visual communications between visitor and duty officer without the visitor entering the police station, he said.

Printable version | May 31, 2020

