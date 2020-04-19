Delhi Police distributes over 50 lakh food packets

In one of the biggest relief operations by Delhi Police, it has distributed more than 50 lakh food packets to the poor and homeless in the city with the help of NGOs and good samaritans.

The police said that they had received more than 20,000 calls on their 24*7 helpline number that was introduced to resolve issues related to the lockdown through direct intervention as far as possible.

A food delivery network system, put in place by the Delhi Police in all the 15 districts of the Capital with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs and good samaritans, made the distribution of more than 50 lakh food packets and around 50,000 dry ration kits possible, the police said.

“We are distributing dry ration kits consisting of wheat, rice, pulses, edible oil, salt, spices besides masks, sanitisers, soaps etc. to families of four-five members. It is just an effort to help the ones in need with the help of dedicated police teams and NGOs,” said a police officer.

The areas were selected on the basis of analysing calls.

Atul Thakur, DCP (South) said that around 23,000 food packets are being distributed every day.