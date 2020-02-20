Delhi Police detains Jamia students protesting outside UP Bhawan

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were protesting outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here, were detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday afternoon.

The protest was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) at 12 p.m. demanding the release of all 'political prisoners,' including Dr. Kafeel Khan.

While JCC said that about 50 students were detained at Mandir Marg police station, DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal was yet to confirm the number.

PTI adds:

The group of students were detained while marching towards the UP Bhawan demanding the release of Khan and Ulema Council national general secretary Tahir Madni. According to Delhi Police, the protestors slogans against the state government.

However, another group of students arrived near the UP Bhawan with posters against the CAA and a country-wide National Register of Citizens. They, too, were detained and taken to a nearby police station, police said.

While Madni was arrested in Azamgarh on February 5 on the charge that the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters he was leading, used foul language against Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kafeel Khan was held for allegedly promoting enmity between religions through his speech at a protest against the amended law at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 12. The latter has been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and is lodged in Mathura jail in connection with his anti-CAA speech