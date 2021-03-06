Delhi

‘Delhi Police detained us on way to gurdwara’

A group of women protesters from the Singhu border alleged that Delhi Police detained them on their way to Rakabganj Gurdwara on Wednesday. However, the police have refuted the allegations.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha said: “Just because they had flags of Nishan Sahib and Kisan Union on their cars, the police stopped them for checking. They were asked to remove the flags. When they refused, they were detained at Tilak Marg police station,” the statement read. SKM said the group included a 2-year-old girl.

The police called this information “fake” “It is clarified here that no such incident has happened near Mandir marg police station and no persons have been detained in this context...,” tweeted SHO of the police station.

