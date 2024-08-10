GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi police detain activists protesting against Israel - Hamas War in front of Israel Embassy

Published - August 10, 2024 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Several CPI leaders, political activists, economics professors and researchers were detained by the Delhi police near the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam crossing on Friday, after they marched towards the Israel Embassy to demand a ceasefire and to silently display solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Those who were detained include CPI leader Annie Raja, economics professor Jean Dreze, political activists Nadeem Khan and Priyadharshini, researcher and academicians Vijayan M.J., Anjali S. and Prakriti.

According to a protester, the police detained many of them despite being informed of the gathering.

“To avoid any law-and-order problems, around 10 persons were detained when they were marching towards Humayun Road. They were later released,” a senior police officer said.

The protesters urged the government of India to cut ties with Israel because of its role in the 2023 Israel - Hamas War.

“India has committed to various international laws and treaties that prevent it from supplying military weapons to countries involved in war crimes. This is because such exports could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law. Under the Genocide Convention, which India has signed and ratified, India is required to take all possible steps to prevent genocide. This means that India cannot export military equipment or weapons to Israel if there’s a serious risk that these weapons might be used to commit war crimes,” the protester said.

Related Topics

politics / war / arrest / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.