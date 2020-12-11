Delhi Police dept. has 552 active virus cases, records 30 deaths

NEW DELHI

11 December 2020 01:00 IST

6,803 have recovered and resumed duty

Delhi Police currently has 552 active COVID-19 cases in the force. Also, 30 personnel had succumbed to the virus so far, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

The police are distributing immunity booster drinks among personnel on duty at the farmers’ protest sites to prevent them from getting infected.

The officer added that a total of 7,385 personnel have tested positive so far. However, the recovery rate is impressive as 6,803 have recovered and resumed their duty.

“It was very unfortunate that 30 men died. Most of them were carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the pandemic. We are taking care of the personnel under treatment at various hospitals and under home quarantine,” said the officer.

The officer added that they have ordered all police personnel to follow safety precautions. To boost immunity, we are regularly distributing Ayush Kadha and Vitamin C tablets to personnel deployed for law and order duties in the border areas. A senior police officer has been deployed to take care of food supply to the policemen on duty. They have also distributed face masks and hand sanitisers to the policemen.

“To avoid long time exposure, we are deploying policemen at borders in shifts. Apart from following safety guidelines, we keep requesting mediapersons and visitors to Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders to wear mask and keep their hands sanitised.

Policemen with health problems have been withdrawn from law and order duties and have been put for back office jobs. They have also arranged COVID-19 test facilities for policemen at police stations and barracks.

Concerned over the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the Delhi police department, Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava had on several instances instructed the force to strictly implement necessary guidelines to prevent the spread of virus.