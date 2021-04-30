Delhi police dedicate lane on extreme left for ambulances

NEW DELHI

30 April 2021 00:55 IST

Step taken in 15 police districts across Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday dedicated a lane on the extreme left side of the road at picket checking for ambulances to facilitate them as the movement of emergency vehicles has been increased in city due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The step was implemented on Thursday in 15 police districts across the national capital, they said.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava took to Twitter to inform about it.

“Delhi Police stations directed to dedicate a lane on extreme left of road for ambulance and emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers & cylinders [in emergency]. This done to facilitate them while lockdown violators prosecuted on regular lanes [sic.],” Mr. Shrivastava tweeted.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the lane has been created by putting barricades.

“We have created a dedicated passage for emergency vehicles by demarcating a separate lane on the left side of the road. It will remain closed for entry of other exempted vehicles, which are also checked at the pickets. A loose barricade will be there when there is no movement of emergency vehicles. As and when staffers at picket see ambulances, oxygen tankers or other emergency vehicles, they will make passage for smooth and hassle-free movement,” Mr. Biswal said.

The step is taken in view of the increasing movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles, including oxygen cylinders and tankers, owing to surge in cases of COVID-19. It will give a green corridor to the vehicles to reach their destination on time, a senior police officer said.

However, those who violate lockdown norms are being and will be prosecuted under the appropriate sections of law, the police said.

Besides regular policing, the Delhi police are helping the hospital and people get oxygen by providing green corridor.

The force has also performed the funeral of some people who died due to the virus with no one ready to help their family members.