Delhi police DCP and staffers quarantined

A senior Delhi police officer along with his staff has been quarantined on Thursday.

A Delhi police officer confirmed that a DCP-rank officer was quarantined after it was found that his daughter has returned from the foreign country on March 18. She complained of fever and cough and was admitted to a hospital. As per guidelines, the officer and his staff members were sent to home quarantine. The decision was taken after they were screened by doctors.

In another case, a Delhi police constable was admitted to Doctor Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and kept in isolation ward. He was feeling feverish for the past one week. His samples have been collected and the reports will be out in 48 hours.

The Delhi police on Wednesday had issued a circular to send about a quarter of its staff to isolation on a rotation basis, for 10 days, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In an internal communication to his personnel, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava said a part of the police strength should remain in quarantine for 10 days by rotation and the rest should enforce the 21-day lockdown announced by the government.

“All police stations, offices of ACPs/DCPs of districts and other higher offices are advised to send 25-33% of staff to isolation,” the order said.

“We have issued clear instructions to all staff members to immediately inform their seniors if they develop any COVID-19 symptom or feel unwell while on duty,” added the police officer.