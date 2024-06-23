Delhi Police crack ‘courier scam’ run by youths

The Delhi police have arrested six people from across the country for allegedly duping a man of 2.50 lakh. Police said on Sunday that the arrests were in connection with what has come to be known as the “FedEx scam”.

According to police, they froze bank accounts used by the cyber criminals and confiscated 38.23 lakh. With these arrests, police claim to have solved 72 complaints reported on the NCRP portal.

The accused have been identified a, Ansh, 24, who cleans water tanks; Samarth, 23, who is privately employed; Pranjal Kumar Sahni, 24, an online trader; Satender Dhaka, 29, works at an online reading company; Vedant Prabhkar Nagarkar, 26, privately employed; and Vishal Joshi, an engineer. Police said all the accused are graduates.

DCP (east) Apoorva Gupta said that they received a complaint from a resident of Vasundhara Enclave on April 29. He alleged that he received a call from an unknown number, and the caller impersonated an employee of an international courier in Mumbai. The caller claimed that a parcel had been booked using the complainant’s Aadhar Card and phone number and contained his passport, bank cards, clothes, a laptop, cash, and drugs.

The accused persons transferred the call to “Mumbai cyber cell”, and under the pretext of saving the complainant from a legal case, the caller cheated him of 2.49 lakh. The DCP said a cheating case was registered, and an investigation started.

During the investigation, police found the money was credited to bank accounts in Rohtak.

The DCP said the bank was informed, and 38.23 lakh was frozen. Police traced Ansh and Samarth from Mayur Vihar and arrested them, an officer said, adding that they disclosed they lost 30 lakh while trading in crypto.

They met Pranjal through a common friend who promised they would make money if they provided their bank account details.

