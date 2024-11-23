ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri

Published - November 23, 2024 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station

PTI

A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by unknown people on Saturday (November 23, 2024) while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.

His body with stab injury marks was recovered from a lane in the early hours of Saturday (November 23, 2024) , the official said.

An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to identify the accused, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Delhi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US