Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri

Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station

Published - November 23, 2024 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by unknown people on Saturday (November 23, 2024) while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said.

Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.

His body with stab injury marks was recovered from a lane in the early hours of Saturday (November 23, 2024) , the official said.

An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to identify the accused, he added.

