Delhi Police constable sacked due to involvement in illegal activities

A constable has been dismissed from his service for his involvement in illegal activities in Paharganj, the police said on Thursday.

The Station House Officer has also been sent to District Lines.

In an order dated August 18 signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh, it was stated that Constable Amit Kumar “has committed one of the gravest acts of misconduct which cannot be tolerated in any disciplined organisation like the police… He indulged himself in an abominable act… The shameful act committed by him has not only tarnished the image of police force and brought disgrace to the organisation but has also demoralised other police officers”.

Case comes to fore

It is stated that a case of firing was reported on August 14 in Paharganj police station and it was found that the firing was between two groups over the operation of satta.

It was further revealed that the constable was working in close connivance with the satta operator and was involved in the collection of proceeds from such illegal activities. The order also stated that the constable was aware of all the illegal practices, which were being undertaken at some of the bars. Mr. Kumar had allegedly hidden his connection with the owners of the bars when asked about them. His call detail records, however, proved otherwise.

On July 26, the constable was sent to District Lines after which a discreet inquiry was initiated against him.

A senior police officer said the punishment of such policemen will send a loud message to others to not flout rules.