Delhi Police constable run over by train

A 44-year-old Delhi Police constable was run over by train near Lodhi Colony railway station on Sunday night. The police suspect it to be a case of accident.
A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Badri Prashad Meena, who was deployed on duty for India International Trade Fair and posted in south district’s Investigation Unit in Malviya Nagar.
“A PCR call was received in which the caller stated that a man has been run over. When the police reached the spot, it was revealed that the man was constable Meena. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.
During inquiry, it was revealed that Mr. Meena completed his duty and left around 8 p.m. . He got off from the bus and was crossing the railway track when he was run over.
