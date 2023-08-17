Delhi Police constable injured due to Chinese manja

August 17, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

A constable sustained injuries on his neck and left hand from a Chinese manja while travelling on his scooter, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said the constable, Ram Bharose, posted at the R.K. Puram police station had finished his duty at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and was going home on his scooter when he was hit by a strand of the manja. The constable had earlier shared his ordeal on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are verifying the facts and locating the exact place of incident and what kind of string caused injury,” the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ram Bharose in a video on X (formerly Twitter), showed his injuries and said that he was saved by his uniform which got torn by the manja.

“If you see Chinese manja being sold in your surroundings, please don’t buy it and complain against the person selling it. It can save a life,” he said.

The Delhi Police has increased its crackdown against the sale and use of Chinese manja since the death of a 7-year-old girl in July, whose throat was slit by a stray piece of Chinese manja while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her family in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

