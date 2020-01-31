Delhi Police Commissioner’s extension ‘incomprehensible’, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday termed “incomprehensible” Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s extension when a Jamia Millia Islamia student was injured when a youth fired a pistol in the presence of many police personnel.
Mr. Chidambaram also asked who has been suspended for the shooting near the Jamia campus on Thursday.
“The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force. Incomprehensible and reprehensible.”
“One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday,” he asked on Twitter.
The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending Patnaik’s tenure by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital. The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the poll panel.
