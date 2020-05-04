Delhi Police Commissioner takes stock of situation

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Saturday held a meeting through videoconferencing with senior police officers to review the preparation and arrangements to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the meeting, Mr. Shrivastava reviewed the situation arising out of the lockdown and health of police personnel who tested positive for COVID-19.

He reviewed the status of police officers’ health. It was reported that 59 police personnel have been found positive for COVID-19 so far, out of which nine have recovered. Mr. Shrivastava directed all supervisory officers to brief their subordinate staff on precautions to be taken while discharging their duties.

He directed all joint CPs to assess the ground situation regarding migrants living in shelter homes as well as other localities.

During the meeting, he took feedback from six committees he had formed to take stock of the situation at police stations and police colonies.