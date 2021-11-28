Delhi police chief issues order to segregate duties

‘Order shall be strictly complied with’

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana issued a standing order stating that Inspector (Anti-Terror Operations) has been redesignated as Inspector (Law and Order) and listed duties of the Station House Officer and both Inspector of Law and Order and Investigations.

Mr. Asthana said that this order shall be strictly complied with to ensure segregation of investigation duties from law and order.

The order stated that the SHO being the Chief Investigating Officer is mandated as ‘Officer-in-charge’ and shall be responsible for supervising the work and conduct of the Inspector (Law and Order) and Inspector (Investigation).

“In case either Inspector (Investigation) or Inspector (Law and Order) is not posted for a while or is on leave, then the SHO himself will look after their work in addition to his own duties. He shall act as a guiding and controlling officer who shall ensure overall harmony endeavouring to guide, motivate and facilitate the smooth functioning of both wings,” the order stated.

The order listed the duties of SHO, Inspector (Law and Order) and Inspector (Investigation) in detail adding that, “This is however not meant to be water tight compartmentalisation and discretion vests with the DCP/District to assign any other duty given the dynamic field situations albeit with reasonable justification and due deliberation and in consultation with the senior formations.”