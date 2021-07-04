Delhi Police chief directs officers to focus on visibility and accessibility

Srivastava asks DCPs to not let guard down in view of third wave

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava held on Saturday his first crime review meeting after assuming charge. At the meeting, he took stock of the situation on the ground and directed the force to focus on anti-terror measures ahead of Independence Day, officials said.

Emphasising the importance of visibility and accessibility in Capital’s policing, he directed all district DCPs to intensify checking of hotels and guest houses, carry out verification of tenants and domestic help, check second-hand car-dealers and cyber cafes as part of the anti-terror measures, they said. He asked the senior officers to reactivate Delhi Police’s ‘eyes and ears’ scheme to gather information and keep vigil over suspicious and nefarious activities, officials said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said: “In view of a possible third wave, the CP has asked the DCPs not to let their guard down and ensure that steps are taken to implement COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places. Against the backdrop of reports of a surging crowd in some prominent markets, he directed the DCPs to seek proactive involvement of the stakeholders — Market and Resident Welfare Associations to implement DDMA guidelines.”

“Be visible and accessible. Let notoriety get a taste of the law. The Rule of Law has to be enforced in letter and spirit”, Mr. Srivastava told the DCPs. He appreciated the launch of the public grievance redressal interface “Jan Sunwai”.