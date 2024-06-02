Delhi Police busts online investment fraud syndicate; four arrested

The Delhi Police busted an online investment fraud syndicate and arrested four men who had invested the cheated amount in cryptocurrency, officials said on Saturday. So far, the police has traced ₹4.5 crore of the cheated money, which was found to have been transferred to several different bank accounts in the last two months.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received on April 27 by a senior resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital, who claimed he had been cheated of ₹29 lakh on the pretext of an online share market investment. In his complaint, he alleged that he got in touch with an online firm which offered him part-time jobs through Google and Telegram. He was then asked to join a Telegram group, where he was given a few tutorials, and was thereafter asked to invest some money into different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters, police said.

“Police registered a cheating case and began two-pronged investigation into the matter, which involved probing the money trail and investigating technical leads,” said an officer. After gathering some information, the accused — Rohit Chhikara, 38, a resident of Dwarka; Varun, 23, a resident of Punjab; Manish Mann, 29, a resident of Rohini; and Uday, 37, a resident of Ghaziabad — were nabbed the police teams.

After sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were working on a commission basis and received payments to their bank accounts, which they converted into cryptocurrency, said DCP (South West) Rohit Meena, adding that approximately ₹4.5 crore were converted in the last two months. A total of 22 complaints had been filed in the matter by people who had been duped by the fraudsters, added an official.

