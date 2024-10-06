GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi police busts illegal gun-making unit in Meerut flat, 2 arrested

Delhi Police arrests two, uncovers illegal gun manufacturing unit in Meerut with seized weapons and tools

Published - October 06, 2024 06:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Police Crime Branch officials address a press conference regarding an illegal weapon factory that got busted, in New Delhi, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Delhi Police Crime Branch officials address a press conference regarding an illegal weapon factory that got busted, in New Delhi, Sunday, October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the arrest of two persons, Delhi Police claimed to have unearthed an illegal gun manufacturing unit on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

“Sixteen country-made pistols, six live cartridges, 41 barrels of country-made pistols and eight instruments and tools used in manufacturing illegal weapons were seized from a flat in Meerut,” the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended one Ikram (40), who came to Delhi to allegedly supply illegal weapons to some criminals. “Two country-made pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” they said.

The police said that Ikram shared information about Mashook Ali who was then arrested from Meerut City, around 80 km northeast of the national capital.

"He was apprehended on Saturday (October 5, 2024) and at his instance, the team raided an isolated flat in Kashi Ram colony in Meerut where a factory set up by him for illegally manufacturing weapons was found," said the police officer.

personal weapon control / police / Meerut / Delhi

