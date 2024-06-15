Delhi Police busts gang issuing fake caste certificates; govt. official held

Four people, including an Executive Magistrate at the Delhi government’s Revenue Department, have been arrested by the police for issuing over 100 fake caste certificates in the national capital. The gang was busted after two Delhi Police personnel impersonating customers from the general category approached the accused to get fake caste certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused would issue fraudulent Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates for ₹3,000-4,000 and upload the same on the Delhi government’s Revenue Department website, said a senior Delhi Police officer. The gang was active for nearly four months and thrived on an extensive network of touts, the officer added.

“We are in the process of ascertaining the authenticity of 111 certificates issued by the accused,” the officer also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR was registered at the Crime Branch police station on May 10 under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

When reached for comment, the Delhi government did not respond.

The accused were identified as Narender Pal Singh, the Executive Magistrate; Chetan Yadav, a contractual employee at the Executive Magistrate’s office; Waris Ali, Mr. Singh’s driver; and Saurabh Gupta, a vegetable vendor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trap laid

The police received a tip-off about the racket nearly three months ago. To verify the information, a constable impersonating a customer belonging to the general category was sent to the accused to get an OBC certificate on March 13. The accused furnished the fake certificate, issued by the Delhi government’s Revenue Department, for ₹3,500. The document was subsequently uploaded on the government’s portal, DCP (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

The police then sent another decoy customer, belonging to the general category, on March 20. He also received an OBC certificate after paying ₹3,000.

“Both the decoy customers paid the accused through the online mode, the transaction details of which were recorded,” the DCP added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, a team was constituted to nab all the culprits engaged in the operation.

“On May 9, a trap was laid in Sangam Vihar, from where Saurabh Gupta was arrested. His mobile phone was checked from where the chats with the decoy customers were retrieved,” said Mr. Paweriya.

Documents seized

“Apart from chats, we also recovered snapshots and PDF files of many other documents from the phone. During sustained interrogation, Gupta revealed that he had issued the certificates from the Executive Magistrate’s office,” the DCP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the leads obtained through the interrogation of Mr. Gupta, the police nabbed Mr. Yadav on May 14, Mr. Ali on May 22, and Mr. Singh on May 27.

“During interrogation, Saurabh Gupta disclosed that in January this year, he came in contact with Chetan Yadav, who earlier worked as a helpline service provider in the office of the Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate) in Delhi Cantonment through Waris Ali. They hatched a plan to earn money by issuing fake kinds from the Revenue Department,” Mr. Paweriya said.

“Ali used to apply for the certificates on behalf of the customers, for which he would upload their fake documents, such as residential proof, caste certificates of other family members, etc. Then, he would share details of the applicant, along with their application number, with Chetan Yadav,” the officer added.

“Chetan would forward the details to Waris, who would approve the application using the Executive Magistrate’s signature, upload the documents on the government portal, and pass off a share of the bribe to the official,” the DCP said.

“We are analysing the data obtained so far. We will also take action against those who got these certificates based on fake documents,” the DCP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.