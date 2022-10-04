Delhi Police books PFI under UAPA

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 04, 2022 01:14 IST

Members of the now-banned Popular Front of India being produced before an NIA court in Kochi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Days after several Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and key members were arrested in a set of nationwide raids, Delhi Police has lodged a case against the proscribed outfit in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to probe its “unlawful activities”.

The FIR states that reliable information was received about certain members and leaders of the unlawful outfit “secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India”.

The case was lodged under Section 10 of the UAPA and various IPC Sections including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

The FIR further claimed that the members of the outfit are “conspiring further to cause massive disruption of public order by promoting communal enmity and for the purpose, mobilising supporters for spreading incitement at various places, including the declared and notified premises mentioned above and certain places of worship”.

Sources said that the FIR is based on an order released by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora last week where he declared three addresses in Shaheen Bagh and neighbouring areas as places where unlawful activities were planned and carried out by PFI and its affiliate organisations.

The FIR further reads that unlawful activities of the members and leaders of the organisation will be investigated to “unearth the conspiracy and prevent deterioration of public order”.

Less than a week ago, the PFI carried out a nationwide crackdown on the organisation and arrested several of its members and leaders for allegedly carrying out “unlawful and anti-national activities”.

