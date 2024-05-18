Delhi Police beefs up security ahead of PM Modi’s rally in north-east Delhi

The Delhi Police has beefed up security near the rally ground in north-east Delhi and deployed over 2,000 personnel on the ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the area on Saturday, officials said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers on Friday visited the north-east district to take stock of security arrangements, officials added.

“Meetings were held with other agencies responsible for the PM’s security. We are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to keep a strict vigil,” an officer said.

A Delhi Development Authority-owned ground at Yamuna Khadar has been selected at the venue for the election rally. The area falls under the Ghonda Assembly seat, which comes under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

“Robust security arrangements have been made for the rally, which is expected to start at 4 p.m. Over 2,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces will be on the ground to maintain law and order,” the officer said, adding that night patrolling near the rally ground has been intensified and PCR vehicles are on alert.

The area has also been restricted for public use, he added.

