Delhi Police bans protests in parts of city till October 6

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday ordered a ban on protests in several parts of the city till October 6. “The general atmosphere of Delhi is sensitive from a law and order point of view,” the order stated. It cited the “prevailing communal atmosphere in view of the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the issue of Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar area, the politically surcharged issue of the MCD Standing Committee election and the pending declaration of results of DUSU elections”.

The prohibitory orders under Section 163 (earlier Section 144 of the CrPC) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central, and along the city’s borders.

Mr. Arora said the police expected a heavy movement of VVIPs and dignitaries in New Delhi and central Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The order stated that there is also a need to continuously monitor the movement of persons and vehicles along the city’s Delhi borders due to the Assembly elections in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

In view of the polls, the top police officer added, “The pockets inhabited by migrants from the States may become particularly vulnerable on account of infiltration and instigations at the behest of anti-social elements having vested interests in creating public order disturbances in the national capital.”

