Delhi Police ASI stabbed by phone thief succumbs to his wounds

January 09, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police passed away on Sunday, four days after he was stabbed by an accused in a mobile phone robbery case, officials said.

According to the police, ASI Shambhu Dayal, posted at West district’s Mayapuri police station, had on January 4 gone to a slum at Rewari Line Phase I after receiving a complaint from a couple alleging that a man had stolen a phone from them and threatened them.

Mr. Dayal apprehended the accused Anish and was taking him to the police station, but the latter pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked the ASI multiple times in his neck, chest, stomach and backside

However, Mr. Dayal did not let Anish flee, who was overpowered and arrested by other policemen.

The ASI, who was taken to BLK Hospital in Rajendra Place, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 186, 353, 332 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda were among the senior officers who paid homage to the slain ASI.

Mr. Dayal, 57, hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar district and is survived by his wife Sanjana, son Deepak, and daughters Gayatri and Priyanka. He had joined Delhi Police as a Constable in February 1993.