Delhi Police ASI dies of COVID-19

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector died due to COVID-19 on Thursday morning, He has been in the hospital since June 23 and was also given plasma therapy.

ASI Jeevan Singh, a technician posted in the Special Branch MT Store – a unit where official vehicles are repaired – and a resident of Noida, passed away at 4.30 a.m. at Ganga Ram Hospital. He had tested positive on June 21.

Singh’s niece Ruchi Bisht (24) said that her uncle was regularly going to work and fell sick on June 18, adding that he had developed symptoms of the virus. “He got a test done the next day and stayed at home. He was unwell but stable. His reports came on June 21 and he was positive,” she said.

The authorities, she said, took him to a quarantine centre because of the mandatory institutional quarantine clause in Noida where, they suspect, his condition worsened. “He was absolutely stable when he was at home. He had mild symptoms. But they took him to a quarantine centre in Greater Noida where he was kept for a night. He was not given dinner or warm liquids. The doctor also visited the next day,” alleged Ms. Bisht.

They shifted Singh to a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar on June 23. However, he needed plasma therapy and was shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital.“His condition was not getting any better. It came to a point that he needed plasma therapy and the same was not available at the private hospital. Therefore, he was shifted again on June 27,” she said. June 27 was also the last time the family spoke to Singh. Thereafter, the family members were only in touch with the doctors, they said, adding that a plasma therapy was conducted but he could not survive and breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Singh was cremated on Thursday at Panchkuian Road. He is survived by wife Hema, daughter Bhavya (23), who is employed at a private firm, and son Kartik (19), an engineering aspirant.