Delhi Police arrests two more in Naraina car showroom shooting case

Published - October 05, 2024 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The chase spanned five States, said the police.

| Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday arrested two more men — Ashish and Amit Kala — in connection with the Naraina luxury car showroom firing, which was allegedly carried out at the behest of a Portugal-based Indian-origin gangster. According to an officer, the police chased the two suspects across five States — Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The police had a day earlier arrested two accused — Deepak, a former international kick-boxing player, and Armaan Khan — in connection with the case.

Ashish and Kala, both in their 20‘s, were arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Thursday, an officer said.

According to the police, Ashish, Amit Kala, and Armaan Khan entered the car showroom in Naraina and fired multiple rounds in a bid to threaten the owner into paying “protection money” while Deepak kept vigil outside. All of them were working for the Himanshu ‘Bhau’ gang, said an officer.

