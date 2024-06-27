ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police arrests three for cheating Dwarka man of ₹10 lakh via messaging app

Published - June 27, 2024 12:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell arrested three individuals in connection with a cheating case, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made four months after a Dwarka resident was cheated of over ₹10 lakh on messaging app Telegram, said a senior official, adding that he was lured with the promise of higher returns.

The three accused — Vipin Kumar, 30, Mohit Sharma, 27, Smarth Dabar, 23 — met when Mr. Kumar sold SIM cards at Azadpur Terminal. As their friendship grew, they hatched a plan to cheat people online, said police.

“Mohit and Smarth asked Vipin to open a bank account, but instead of starting a new account, they bought an account from their common friend Mukesh, through which they committed fraudulent activities,” he added.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime. They have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

