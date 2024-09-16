ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police arrests three associates of gangster Kapil Sangwan

Published - September 16, 2024 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police’s Special Cell arrested three associates of Kapil Sangwan, who heads the Nandu gang, officials said on Sunday.

The three accused — Deepak, Sachin and Shekhar — were wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and firing in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“Deepak and Shekhar had conducted a recce or several targets, including property dealers, showroom owners, jewellery shop owners and businessmen, on the behest of gangster Kapil Sangwan,” an officer said.

After interrogation, police learnt that the accused were planning to hit targets in Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri and Dwarka.

“On September 12, information was received that Deepak, who was wanted in a murder case of a rival gang, was hiding in Dwarka Sector 9. Subsequently, a trap was laid and he was nabbed,” a senior officer said, adding that teams later nabbed Shekhar and Sachin based on the leads received from Deepak.

Further investigation of all three accused is under way, he said.

