Delhi Police arrests six men from Bihar, Jharkhand for selling bank account details to fraudsters

The Delhi Police arrested six people from Bihar and Jharkhand for allegedly selling their bank accounts on commission basis to help fraudsters dupe people, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Raushan Kumar Shukla, Shivendra Kumar, Tushar Karmakar, Sagar Karmakar, Rahul Patro and Raju Patro, a senior officer said.

The matter came to light when a resident of south-west Delhi saw an advertisement online where someone was seeking financial help for their ailing relative. She mentioned her contact information under the post for them to reach out to her, the officer said.

“On December 2 last year, the woman got a call from an unknown number where she was informed by the caller that his relative is in need of money for medical purposes. Later, the caller called again and told her that his friend, Raushan Kumar Shukla, will call her for the same purpose,” DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said.

Subsequently, the complainant received a WhatsApp call from another number, following which she transferred ₹3 lakh on December 3, as way of financial help. Later, the accused switched off their mobile phones, and the complainant realised that she was duped, said the DCP, adding that a formal investigation was launched.

After tracing the account trail, it was found that about ₹36 lakh of defrauded money was being circulated among several bank accounts, the police said.

“Following this, Raushan was arrested from Bettiah in Bihar. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had shared all his bank account details with co-accused Shivendra Kumar on a percentage basis, and later, the bank details were shared with other co-accused Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur. After this, Shivendra was also arrested on May 23,” the DCP said.

Police added that the others, who were arrested on June 27, had disclosed that they had shared their account details to the accused on commission basis as well.

“The other co-accused, Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur, are still at large,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is under way.