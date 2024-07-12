Delhi Police arrests over 100 agents for sending passengers abroad through illegal means

In an effort to curb passport fraud, the Delhi Police has nabbed over 100 fraudulent travel agents for allegedly sending passengers abroad by using various ways of cheating till June this year, officials said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) wing of the Delhi police said 108 arrests have been made — a more than 200% increase compared to the same period last year, an officer said, adding that the accused agents were nabbed from Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

According to a statement by IGI Airport, 51 fraudulent agents were nabbed during the same period in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have arrested total 108 such agents and the arrests have been made nationwide. The police have shifted their focus towards holding agents accountable rather than solely targeting the passengers, who may unknowingly fall victim to illegal immigration schemes, often seeking better opportunities abroad,” DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

The officer further claimed that around 75 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) have been issued for agents who have fled abroad or remain untraceable, ensuring their apprehension on arrival or departure from India.

Further, the DCP said agents provide counterfeit visas to passengers which closely resemble genuine ones. However. despite their attempts to replicate original visas, passengers are frequently apprehended at immigration check posts or airline counters, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if they manage to bypass Indian authorities, they are often intercepted at the destination country’s immigration check,” she added.

“We arrested 19 such agents in the first six months of this year who were involved in such fake visa scams. We also arrested 11 agents who were involved in donkey routes scam [helping people cross borders illegally],” said the DCP.

She added that 24 agents allegedly involved in arranging passports bearing similar facial features for passengers were also nabbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Agents procure passports of individuals with similar facial features for low-profile passengers. These passports usually have a strong travel history and robust profile, enabling the passengers to navigate the immigration process more effectively. We have also arrested three agents who were involved in changing identity after blacklisting,” said the DCP.

She said an agent was arrested for allegedly disguising a man and arranging for him a passport of someone else with similar look. Citing an example, she said that recently a 24-year-old man, who disguised himself as a 67-year-old man with the help of an agent, was arrested.

“We have arrested two agents under the Fake Seaman Book who fabricate counterfeit Continuous Discharge Certificates (CDC) or Seaman Books for passengers, enabling them to travel illegally. Our teams have also arrested 21 agents for providing fake Indian passports for foreign nationals and 12 agents for tampering with passports.

“Besides that, we have arrested eight agents for creating fake travel history and seven agents with no departure case,” said the DCP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.