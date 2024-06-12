ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police arrests member of Himanshu Bhau gang over charges of extortion

Published - June 12, 2024 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang on charges of involvement in several extortion cases in the Capital, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The associate, Sahil Jain, 24, was nabbed from Uttam Nagar after police launched a drive to narrow down suspects in the rising number of extortion calls to business owners in Delhi in the name of gangster Himanshu Bhau, who operates from overseas. The gang’s modus operandi includes appointing “foot soldiers” to arrange arms, ammunition and transport vehicles.

After concerted efforts, the accused was arrested from Mohan Garden’s Lal Farm area, and we also seized a scooter and some arms, a senior officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Jain, a high school dropout, is named in 19 cases related to criminal intimidation, extortion, attempt to murder, and murder. He first went to jail in 2017, where he came into contact with the Naveen Bali gang.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He joined the Naveen Bali gang in 2017 and continued working for them after his release from prison. Later, he started working for Himanshu Bhau,” the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US