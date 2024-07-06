Delhi Police arrests man who kidnapped two minors and demanded ransom of ₹50 lakh

A man has been arrested for kidnapping two minors after their parents left them in a car for a few minutes, said officials on Friday.

Over 300 CCTV cameras were assessed in order to apprehend the accused, identified as Prateek Shrivastava, 34, who fled after abandoning the minors in their parents’ car following a three-hour car chase by over 20 police vehicles, they added.

The incident took place on June 28, when a Faridabad-based family had come to Delhi to eat street food. The parents had stopped on their way home to buy sweets at a shop in Vikas Marg, and had left their two children — a girl, 11, and a boy, 6 — in the parked car with the engine running.

After about eight minutes, when the parents returned, they found the car missing. The father dialled the girl’s number, which was answered by the kidnapper, who demanded a ransom worth ₹50 lakh. Subsequently, the parents contacted the police and filed a complaint.

Two teams were formed — one comprising the Shakarpur SHO and the children’s mother, and the other comprising the Laxmi Nagar SHO and the children’s father — which began searching for the car in two separate directions. Several other officers were also pressed into service, said the police.

After a three-hour car chase by at least 20 police vehicles, the kidnapper abandoned the car near Samaypur Badli and escaped. The children were successfully reunited with their parents, said the police.

“Valuables like jewellery and mobile phones in the car were found intact as the kidnapper had no time to take anything,” an officer said.

After several CCTV cameras near the sweet shop were scanned, the accused was identified, after which the police traced him to his residence in Mandawali and arrested him on Thursday.

“During investigation, the accused disclosed that he had observed instances where parents briefly left their kids in cars with the engine running. This prompted him to devise a plan to kidnap these children along with a car, aiming to demand a significant ransom from the parents. He aimed to carry out his plan outside the sweet shop after conducting a recce of the area ten days before the incident,” said DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta.

On June 28, around 8 p.m, he waiting outside the sweet shop, Heera Sweets, until 10.30 p.m., when the family arrived and left their kids in the car. He swiftly entered the vehicle on the pretext of working at the parking lot and told the children that their father had asked him to move the car, an officer added.

He then took the car towards the Outer Ring Road. “When the daughter protested, he brandished a meat chopper at her and threatened to harm her if she made any noise,” the DCP said, adding that he had planned to use fast delivery apps to collect the ransom.

The accused was employed as an AC mechanic. Earlier, he worked as a cab driver and as a rider for food delivery apps, which had acquainted him with all routes in Delhi, police said.