Delhi Police arrests man for mowing down Zomato delivery agent

The Zomato delivery agent died after he was hit by Mr. Kumar's car while crossing a road on Outer Ring Road early Monday

Published - October 08, 2024 03:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational Image. File

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) for allegedly mowing down a food delivery agent with his car when he was crossing a road in southwest Delhi, police said

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who runs a salon, they said.

According to police, the 27-year-old Zomato delivery agent died after he was hit by Mr. Kumar's car while crossing a road on Outer Ring Road early Monday (October 7, 2024).

Mr. Kumar fled the spot after the accident, they added.

DU student, on the way back from his birthday party, dies in car crash

A senior police officer said Kumar, a resident of Sadiq Nagar here, was arrested this morning and his car was seized.

The offending vehicle is registered in the name of his sister, the officer said.

The police said the body of Mr. Harendra, who was working with online food delivery app Zomato, was handed over to his family members after post-mortem and further probe in the matter is underway.

Mr. Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, parked his motorcycle and was crossing the road on foot. He was hit by the vehicle and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

According to the police data, total 1,031 persons were killed in fatal road accidents from January 1 to September 15 this year, of the total 3,894 road accidents in the National Capital in the period.

