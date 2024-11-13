Delhi Police arrests five for gang-raping minor, aunt in Lajpat Nagar

The Delhi police have arrested five men for raping a 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old aunt in Lajpat Nagar.

A senior officer said the five accused — Shivam Parchha, Aman Pal, Ashish alias Anshuman, Amar Mehra and Abhishek alias Ishu — picked up the victims from outside a club in south Delhi on Saturday night, offered them alcoholic drinks, and sexually assaulted them in a flat in Lajpat Nagar.

On the basis of the victims’ statements and their medico-legal case reports, the police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 64(1) (punishment for rape) and 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

DCP (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said the police received a call from Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday morning about a girl and her aunt complaining about abdominal pain with the minor being admitted to the medical facility. Following the call, a police team reached the hospital, where it recorded the statements of the two. The victims told the police that they had gone to a club in Lajpat Nagar on Saturday night. However, it had denied them entry as one of them was a minor. They were standing outside the club when, around 11 p.m., five men in a car offered to take them to clubs in Malviya Nagar and Gurugram.

A senior officer said, “The accused drove down to Gurugram and bought liquor and then drove back to Lajpat Nagar. During the ride, the accused exchanged phone numbers with the two women and offered them alcoholic beverages.”

“By the time they reached Lajpat Nagar, the women were inebriated. They were taken to the house of one of the accused, Amar Mehra, in Kasturba Niketan in Lajpat Nagar. The five men sexually assaulted them, after which another accused, Shivam, dropped the victims home in his father’s car,” the officer said, adding that the car has been seized.

The police raided various locations in the city and nabbed all the suspects, who were employed as drivers, security guards, and office boys, on the basis of local inputs and by tracking down the numbers they had shared with the victims.

“The two women live in Ashram in south-east Delhi and belong to a lower-middle-class family,” the officer added.