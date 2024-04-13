Delhi Police arrests five for cyber fraud in Bhopal; 40 phones, 41 SIM cards seized

April 13, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested five people from Bhopal for allegedly extorting ₹70,000 from a man by posing as police officers, officials said on Friday

The matter came to light after the police received a complaint from one Deepak Kumar Gupta on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, and registered a case thereafter .

“The complainant stated that he got a call on his mobile phone where the caller introduced himself as a police officer and told him that his son, along with three other friends, were in his custody,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

“The caller demanded ₹70,000 in return for the release of his son,” the DCP said.

When the complainant asked the caller to let him talk to his son, the caller allegedly made another person with a similar voice talk to him, he added.

After transferring the amount to the bank account provided by the caller, the complainant found that his son was not in police custody, and later approached the police, the DCP said, adding that an investigation found that the accused was operating from Bhopal.

A police team was then sent to Bhopal, where five persons — Vishwajeet Giri, 25; Sudhir Pal, 39; Ravi Kushwah, 27; Kunji Lal Ahirvar, 45; and Maya Singh, 28 — were arrested on Wednesday.

“One of the accused, Vishwajeet Giri, disclosed that he arranged bank accounts in Bhopal to receive the extorted money. He would lure the poor by giving them some money in exchange for their documents to open bank accounts. He would then use these accounts to transfer money to a Bihar-based kingpin,” the DCP said.

The police recovered 40 mobile phones, 41 SIM cards, 10 debit cards, and 18 bank documents and passbooks from their possession, officials said, adding that a case under Section 420 (fraud) of the IPC has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the kingpin of the fraud ring.

