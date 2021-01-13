Delhi police arrest wanted U.P. criminal

Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal of eastern U.P., who allegedly killed a rival gang member in a shoot-out in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Vishwakarma alias Girdhari from U.P’s Varanasi, they said, adding that a 9-mm pistol and a live cartridge have been seized.
On Monday, the police got a tip-off regarding a suspicious person carrying a weapon in Rohini’s Sector-11.
A team was formed and the accused was later nabbed.
Interrogation revealed that on January 6, he killed one Ajit Singh of a rival gang in Lucknow.
Ajit, 39, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district, with 17 cases registered against him and his accomplice Mohar Singh were travelling in an SUV when three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at them.
After killing Ajit, he wanted to make Delhi his hideout. He was arrested when he was looking for a house here.
A reward of ₹1 lakh was declared on his arrest in a 2019 case where he killed one Ritesh in Varanasi. Over 20 cases have been registered against him.
