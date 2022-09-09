Delhi Police arrest two after video of children selling drugs goes viral

Take immediate action, future of children in jeopardy: DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police over a video that went viral on social media where children could be seen selling liquor and drugs to customers in Rohini.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that on September 7, they received information about the viral video in which a girl could be seen selling liquor.

“Immediately a team was sent to gather information about the said girl. During the inquiry, the girl seen in the video was traced and identified and it was found that the minor girl was selling liquor at the behest of her parents,” the DCP added.

A case under Juvenile Justice Act was lodged and the accused parents, identified as Bijender and Rani, were arrested.

The Commission alleged that liquor and drugs were available freely in Delhi. “The alleged video is depicting how even children, who should be attending schools and getting a proper education, are being involved in the sale of illicit liquor and drugs,” the DCW’s notice to the Delhi police read.

The DCW said it has sought immediate action in the case considering that the future of children is in jeopardy.

The Commission chief Swati Maliwal also asked the police whether the children visible in the video have been produced before Child Welfare Committees.

Ms. Maliwal also asked for complaints, if any, received in the concerned area regarding the illegal sale of alcohol and drugs involving children.