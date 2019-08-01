Delhi police arrest three for supplying illegal arms

Three men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms in the national capital and its peripheral areas, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shahzad Ali (24), a resident of Ranholla, Gurmeet Singh (25), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Yashpal (38), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. “The police received information on July 27 that Ali was going to purchase arms near Dwarka Sector 16, following which a trap was laid and Ali and Singh were apprehended,” said DCP (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik.

On their instance, Yashpal was arrested on July 28 from Muzaffarnagar, the DCP said. Nine countrymade pistols, 26 live cartridges, six motorcycles and one car were seized from their possession.