Delhi police arrest techie from Andhra Pradesh for Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video

January 21, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old B.Tech. graduate from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district for creating the viral deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna.

The accused, Eemani Naveen, who was working from home as a video editor and social media manager, told the police that he created the video to increase the number of followers on an Instagram channel he had made for the Bollywood actor.

The arrest comes nearly two months after the police registered an FIR in the case. Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit analysed more than 500 social media accounts during the probe, said DCP (IFSO/Special Cell) Hemant Tiwari.

“Each video was analysed, and several social media account holders were interrogated,” Mr. Tiwari said. After interrogating multiple suspects, the police zeroed in on Naveen.

The accused created the video on October 13, four days after a British Indian influencer uploaded her original video on various social media platforms.

“During interrogation, Naveen told us that he used to run three social media pages on three different actresses, including Ms. Mandanna, of whom he was a fan. However, the other two pages had over a lakh followers, while Ms. Mandanna’s page only had 90,000. So, to increase the number of followers, he uploaded the deepfake video,” said Mr. Tiwari.

“When he realised that the video had gone viral and come under heavy criticism by various film stars, he got scared and deleted the post and data from his devices as well,” Mr. Tiwari said.

The accused got a digital marketing certificate in 2019 and learned website development, photoshop, and video editing.