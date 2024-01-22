GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police arrest man who posed as ‘Bengali Baba’ to dupe women

January 22, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

Delhi Police arrested a man who posed as an occultist in order to defraud women, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Harun alias Bengali Baba, allegedly spent about ₹45,000 every month on advertisements in newspapers to advertise relationship and marriage solutions as a way of luring women from lower and middle income groups, police added. The accused was a resident of Kalla Bhatta in Ghaziabad.

A tip-off was received regarding the accused, who cheated many innocent people. He was also declared a proclaimed offender from Saket court, and was wanted in several other cases as well.

“Bengali Baba published advertisements in news papers, mentioning his phone number, as a ‘tantrik baba’ equipped to provide solutions for family, relationship and business issues. When victims called for solutions, he assured them a guaranteed fix, and asked them to transfer money online to different account numbers and UP IDs,” said Rohit Meena, DCP (South-west).

“The accused would recite mantras in an effort to convince victims to transfer the money. If they refused, he would threaten to kill their family members,” added the DCP.

According to the police, the accused was on the run, and was finally arrested from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday.

“Four or five years ago, the accused worked as an office boy at another ‘occultist’s’ shop, which is where he learnt the scam. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he started working as a rag dealer, but wasn’t making enough money. That is when he decided to turn to this business to scam innocent people,” the DCP said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.