Delhi Police arrest man who posed as ‘Bengali Baba’ to dupe women

January 22, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police arrested a man who posed as an occultist in order to defraud women, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Harun alias Bengali Baba, allegedly spent about ₹45,000 every month on advertisements in newspapers to advertise relationship and marriage solutions as a way of luring women from lower and middle income groups, police added. The accused was a resident of Kalla Bhatta in Ghaziabad.

A tip-off was received regarding the accused, who cheated many innocent people. He was also declared a proclaimed offender from Saket court, and was wanted in several other cases as well.

“Bengali Baba published advertisements in news papers, mentioning his phone number, as a ‘tantrik baba’ equipped to provide solutions for family, relationship and business issues. When victims called for solutions, he assured them a guaranteed fix, and asked them to transfer money online to different account numbers and UP IDs,” said Rohit Meena, DCP (South-west).

“The accused would recite mantras in an effort to convince victims to transfer the money. If they refused, he would threaten to kill their family members,” added the DCP.

According to the police, the accused was on the run, and was finally arrested from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday.

“Four or five years ago, the accused worked as an office boy at another ‘occultist’s’ shop, which is where he learnt the scam. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he started working as a rag dealer, but wasn’t making enough money. That is when he decided to turn to this business to scam innocent people,” the DCP said.