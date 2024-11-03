Delhi Police arrest man accused of murdering doctor in Jangpura Extension

Five months after a doctor was murdered and robbed at his house in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura Extension, the police on Saturday said they have arrested the main suspect from a bus headed towards Uttarakhand’s Banbasa near the India-Nepal border. Vishnuswaroop Shahi, 38, is accused of killing 63-year-old Dr. Yogesh Chander Paul in May this year.

The police had declared Shahi as the prime accused in the case and announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest. A senior officer said the suspect had changed eight cellphones and used as many as 20 sim cards to evade arrest.