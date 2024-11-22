ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police arrest four members of Gogi gang

Published - November 22, 2024 02:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police’s Crime Branch arrested four members of the Gogi gang, who were instrumental in procuring firearms for its members.

The police seized 32 firearms from the accused and booked them under the Arms Act. The arrested persons have been identified them as Deepak Sharma, 22; Veer Singh, 20; Sagar Rana, 21; and Deepak Mudgal, 25.

According to the police, the four accused are also responsible for providing shelter to active and wanted gang members, and working as carriers of ammunitions and cash.

“Deepak and Veer used to receive illegal arms and ammunition from Bihar with the help of one of the co-accused, They would further supply these to the members of the Gogi gang,” said a senior official aware of the matter.

On interrogating the accused, the police learnt that they were working on the directions of jailed gangsters Kallu Khera, Deepak Boxer and Yogesh, all members of the Gogi gang.

