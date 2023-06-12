ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police arrest a man for conversion bid at govt shelter home

June 12, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - New Delhi

Based on a complaint by the caretaker of the rain basera (shelter home) at Turkman Gate in central Delhi, Sandeep Sagar, the police have Mohd. Kalim under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly attempting to convert several inmates of a government shelter home to Islam, officers said on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Based on a complaint by the caretaker of the rain basera (shelter home) at Turkman Gate in central Delhi, Sandeep Sagar, the police have Mohd. Kalim under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. 

In his complaint, Mr. Sagar accused Mr. Kalim of “pressurising him and some habitants of the shelter home to convert to Islam”. Mr. Sagar also claimed that the accused had recently converted a man at the shelter home to Islam, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused, a B.Tech in Computer Science, has been sent to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva blamed the AAP government for “not monitoring” the rain baseras.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US