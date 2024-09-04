Delhi police arrest 74 after conducting 325 drug raids across Capital under ‘Operation Kavach 5.0’

The Delhi police arrested 74 persons in connection with narcotics cases after conducting raids at 325 locations across 15 districts, the police said on Tuesday (September 4, 2024).

The arrests took place on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1 when various teams were constituted to take strict action against narco-criminals under ‘Operation Kavach 5.0’, said an officer.

A total of 66 cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the officer added. A large quantity of drugs was recovered, including 108.93 grams of heroin, 66.28 kg of ganja, 1.1 kg of charas, and 16 grams of MDMA.

Fifty-four persons were also arrested under the Delhi Excise Act, and teams seized 78 bottles of liquor and 5,089 quarters of illicit liquor.

This year, until August 31, police have arrested 961 narco-criminals in 695 NDPS cases, and have seized about 65 kg of heroin, 1.9 kg of cocaine. 2,258 kg of ganja, 102 kg of opium, 42 kg of charas, and 73 kg of poppy head, the police said.

“To tackle the drug menace on all fronts, a joint ‘Operation Kavach’ was launched all over Delhi in May 2023 to focus on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics. During this operation, it was decided to target both street-level dealers and high-level traffickers and to have both a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to counter drug trafficking effectively. Till now, a total of four operations under Kavach have been conducted and during these operations, a significant quantity of drugs was seized with the arrest of many drug offenders,” police said in a statement.

The purpose of the drive was to take strict action on the supply side, police said, adding that the surprise raids have “unsettled peddlers” and led to the ceasing of narcotics sales for a short period.

A ground-level survey has also indicated that several big drug traffickers are now underground due to the police action, and are avoiding bringing commercial quantities of narcotics to Delhi. They have made storehouses outside the city, police said.