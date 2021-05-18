Delhi Police announces ₹1 lakh reward for info on Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar.

The two-time Olympic medallist is wanted in connection with a brawl that led to the death of a wrestler in New Delhi.

Delhi Police on Monday announced a reward of ₹1 lakh on Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and of ₹50,000 on co-accused Ajay. They are wanted in the murder of a wrestler in North West Delhi.

A senior police officer said that a proposal to announce cash reward on Sushil and his associate was sent to the police headquarters for approval. It has been approved on Monday evening.

"We are hopeful to get leads about Sushil after announcing cash reward of ₹1 lakh as he is a public figure and hiding for long at any place will be tough for him," said the officer.

Previously, a Delhi Court had issue a non-bailable warrant against Sushil in the murder case of a 23-year old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Police had also issued a look-out notice against Sushil Kumar, in the matter last week.

"Several teams of the Delhi Police have been on the look-out for Sushil Kumar in Uttrakhand, U.P., Delhi and Haryana. After being named in the case, he remained inside a ashram in Haridwar for few days there after he changed his location and was last seen in Sonipat in Haryana," added the officer.

The officer added that Sushil is continously changing his location and at several instances, police teams were just a few minutes late from catching him.

"We have held three of his associates who were with him on the night when brawl happened at the Stadium and they have got details of hideouts where Sushil could have been visiting," said the officer.