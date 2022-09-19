Delhi Police again summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning in extortion case

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case

PTI New Delhi
September 19, 2022 02:12 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned for questioning on Monday by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, they said.

A senior police officer said Ms. Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11 a.m. on Monday at the office of Economic Offences Wing in Mandir Marg.

"We need to scrutinise certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case," he said.

On Wednesday, Ms. Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Ms. Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the motorcycle was seized.

Ducati motorcycle recovered by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) officials from the manager of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, during the ongoing investigation in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi, on September 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Ms. Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Ms. Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

