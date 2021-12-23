Delhi police again rapped for their lackadaisical attitude in riots case

New Delhi

23 December 2021 01:12 IST

Court asks for explanation on non-compliance with directions

A Delhi court has yet again pulled up the police in a matter pertaining to the Delhi riots, which has been pending since June last year, and said that the court is unable to commit the case to the Sessions Judge due to the lackadaisical attitude of the police officers of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and due to non-appearance of prosecutors in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg asked for an explanation from the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case as well as the DCP (Crime Branch) as to why appropriate action as per law not be taken against them for non-compliance with directions of the court.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Garg made these observations while hearing a matter related to an FIR lodged at the Dayalpur police station pertaining to the murder of head constable Ratan Lal and causing head injuries to another DCP-level officer.

No acknowledgement

The court said that no acknowledgement has been made by the police or the prosecution regarding the supply of deficient copies to one of the accused in the case, Athar Khan.

“It is further submitted by counsel for accused Athar Khan that the deficient copies in terms of order dated November 11, 2021, have not yet been supplied to him by the IO. No acknowledgement regarding supply of copies in terms of order dated November 11 has been placed on record by the IO; not the IO as well as the Special Public Prosecutor for State appeared today [Wednesday] in the court,” the order said.

The matter has been posted to January 17 next year.

Previous incident

This is not the first time the court has pulled up the prosecutors for non-compliance with its directions and absence from the proceedings.

Earlier this month, a court had pulled up the police for what it called a “sorry state of affairs” after noting that no prosecutor was present during the hearing in a Delhi riots case and that such instances were leading to unnecessary adjournments. In October too, a Delhi court had pulled up the police for their “confused conduct” and lack of coordination with prosecutors in the Delhi riots case.