Delhi: Over 16,000 booked for faulty number plates

The Delhi police have booked 16,859 commuters for defective number plates till June 5 this year.

According to police data, only 4,363 people were booked for the violation during the corresponding period last year.

A senior police officer said this surge in prosecution is part of a broader effort to enhance road safety and enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

This initiative has led to a significant increase in the number of penalties imposed on vehicle owners, the police said.

Defective number plates, which include those that are illegible, improperly formatted, or do not conform to the prescribed standards, have been identified as a major issue contributing to traffic violations and security concerns, the officer added.

To address this, the police have deployed additional personnel and resources to monitor and apprehend violators. Special drives and checkpoints have been established across the city, with a particular focus on high-traffic areas, he added.

“Campaigns through social media and collaboration with automobile associations have been launched to educate vehicle owners on the legal requirements and the potential penalties for non-compliance. The Delhi traffic police remain committed to sustaining these efforts throughout the year, ensuring that all vehicles on the road meet the required standards for number plates, thereby contributing to safer and more orderly traffic management in the city,” the officer said.

The police have also urged the vehicle owners to check their number plates for compliance and make necessary corrections promptly to avoid penalties.

