Delhi offers expertise to Centre in welfare schemes

‘Keep politics aside and transform health, education nationally’

Invoking the spirit of national unity and federalism, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the BJP-led Centre to work in collaboration with “progressive State governments” such as Delhi’s for the development of the nation.

He offered the Centre the Delhi government’s expertise in offering free welfare schemes in the education and health sectors across the country andexpressed readiness to cooperate for “the greater good of the public”.

The Delhi unit of the BJP scoffed at the appeal,rejectinghis claims aboutmassive improvements ineducation and health sectors in the Capital.

Reiterating that free welfare services being extended to citizens in sectors such as education and health need not be termed freebies,Mr. Kejriwal saidproviding these toallIndians on a war footing waswhat the nation needs to become “number one” globally.

“To make India a rich superpower, we’ll have to make every Indian rich and powerful. Most government schools across the country are in very bad condition even though 17 crore children study in them,”the Chief Minister said. “If we make government schools better… then every child will make their family rich.”

Giving good education, he said, was not a freebie since the 130 crore people of the country were ready to sacrifice a meal every day but not compromise with their children’s education.

The case was similar when it came to the health sector, he added.

India, the Chief Minister argued, needed hospitals, not insurance cards.

“We need to transform all the government schools in the country and build a lot of more of them,” he said.

Delhi BJP presidentAdesh Guptaalleged that 32 of the 38 government hospitals in Delhi did not provide heart treatment facilities and Science was not taught in almost 700 city schools.

‘Budget not spent’

“If Delhi’s hospitals are of the best quality, why do Kejriwal and hisMinisters and MLAs get their treatmentdone inprivate hospitals at government expense?”he said, claimingthat the Delhi government had not spent 60% of the budget it had allocatedfor healthinthelast eight years.